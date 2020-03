Rain lashed several parts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Monday providing some relief from the scorching heat.

Mangaluru received rain since 5 am that continued for nearly two hours. Mangaluru, Thokkottu, Ullal, Kavoor, Bondel, Bejai and other areas surrounding Mangaluru experienced rainfall.

The power supply was disrupted following the rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "generally cloudy sky" for Mangaluru on Monday.