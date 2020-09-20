Rain results in extensive damage in DK

With heavy rain lashing Dakshina Kannada district, several low-lying areas have been inundated and the normal life has been thrown out of gear.

A road at Neermarga that connects Katinja on the outskirts of Mangaluru has caved in and the road has been closed for traffic. Electricity poles too have been damaged.

A hillock caved in at Adyapadi and soil from the hillock has fallen on the road. Two houses have been damaged at Alape and two suffered injuries and have been shifted to a hospital.

The landslide near Kulai too has damaged a house. A house belonging to one Damodar was fully damaged in the rain at Saripalla-Kannagudde area.

The low-lying areas in Mulki hobli too have been submerged in water. Boats have been pressed into service to shift the affected families at Manampadi, Mattu, Pakshikere, Panja, Kilenjooru and Kateel.

Water has entered inside Bappanadu and Shimanthoor temples for the second time during this season.

Following the artificial flood surrounding houses, several families were rescued at Manampadi and Mattu. The sudden gushing of water inside the houses caused inconvenience on Saturday night, said local farmer Madhava Kempugudde.

The wall of an old film theatre near Mulki Billava Sangha collapsed in the rain. Rivers Nandini and Shambavi are in spate. The water level in River Nethravathi has reached 7.2 meters as against the danger level of 8.5 meters.

Water from Venoor stream has inundated Panemeru, Kodamani, Khandiga and other areas in Hosangadi.

The arecanut plantations have been submerged in water and fallen arecanuts have been washed away at Kashipatna, Gundadappu, Alradka, Sampigedadi, Hosangadi, Puccherlekki Mattuperi, Tropu and other areas.

Six injured

Six persons suffered injuries when a hillock caved in on a house, at Banari Babukatte in Vittal of Dakshina Kannada. The house belongs to Abdulla. The house has been completely damaged.

The neighbours helped in rescuing all the family members and they have been shifted to hospitals in Vittal and Tumbe for treatment.

Following the caving in of the hillock, the house of Venkappa Sapalya too is facing danger. The family members have been shifted to the neighbour’s house. An autorickshaw that was parked in front of the house too has been damaged.

The landslide near Salethoor Katte Mosque has disrupted the movement of vehicles. The mounds of soil are being cleared to facilitate the movement of vehicles.

In the last 24 hours, DK district received an average of 149 mm rainfall. Mangaluru received the highest with 190.2 mm, Bantwal-150.4 mm, Belthangady-150.7 mm, Puttur-143.2 mm and Sullia-110.7 mm.

According to AC Madan Mohan, in the last 24 hours, 25 houses have been damaged in Dakshina Kannada district. Eight houses have been fully damaged and 12 have been partially damaged in Mangaluru taluk, one house has been fully damaged and two have been partially damaged in Bantwal and two houses have been partially damaged in Kadaba.

A total of 35 affected people from Mangaluru taluk have been shifted to relief centres. As a precautionary measure, five families have been shifted from Mallur following the threat of caving in of the hillock in the area.

Mud on track

The landslide has resulted in loose soil falling on a portion of the railway track near Padil. However, the movement of passenger trains will not be affected.

Owing to the landslide, Karwar-Bengaluru special train will run via Mangaluru Junction. The movement of trains via Bypass line will be affected, said sources.

Minor landslides have occurred at several locations on Charmadi Ghat that connects Chikkamagaluru with Dakshina Kannada.

The officials from National Highway have arranged to clear the soil using excavators, to facilitate the movement of vehicles.