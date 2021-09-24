Raitha Sangha supports Bharat Bandh on Sept 27

The Raitha Sangha will support the Bharat Bandh call given by Samyukta Kisan Morcha on September 27, urging the Central government to shelve the farm laws, said Kodagu Zilla Raitha Sangha general secretary Chetrumada Sujay Bopaiah.

Speaking to reporters in Gonikoppa, he said that the farm laws will not in any way be beneficial for farmers.

Farmers themselves should be given the power to decide the price for their products and should be able to market their products, he said and urged the government to announce support price for coffee and pepper.

A rally was taken out from Kutta to Bengaluru a year back to draw the attention of the government, regarding the issues faced by coffee growers in Kodagu.

The government did not respond to the same in any way. Now, due to the unscientific policies adopted by the government, the prices of fertilisers, agricultural equipment and insecticides have skyrocketed. All anti-farmer moves by the government will be condemned during the bandh, said Chetrumada Sujay Bopaiah.

Raitha Sangha taluk president Bhavikumar, Ponnampet hobli president Alemada Manjunath, leaders Puchimada Roy Madappa, Titiramada Raja and Chottekalapanda Manu were present.