Ravi for change in pattern of Jayanti celebrations

Minister for Kannada and Culture, Tourism C T Ravi said that he was keen on changing the way jayanti celebrations are observed in the state. Acknowledging that the celebrations of the existing birth anniversaries can not be stopped, he said there was a need to change in the pattern of celebrations.

Chairing a review meeting, he said, “I do not wish to politicise the issue. A majority of the Jayanti celebrations have failed to attract people. The information will be collected at the district-level on the need to have a relook into the celebration and a report will be submitted to government.”

Floating jetties

Tourism department officials said that tourism can be promoted by constructing floating jetties at 13 places. Minister said that there are plans to develop

Sasihithlu beach as a surfing destination.

If comprehensive report for the development of 16 top tourist spots in district is submitted, then funds can be released in a phased manner.

Officials said that work on Panje Mangesh Rao Bhavana was taken up in Bantwal at a cost of Rs 4.65 crore. The government has released only Rs 1.6 cr so far, he added.

Info on Gandhi

The minister directed the officials to identify the places in Dakshina Kannada that were visited by Mahatma Gandhi and to utilise them to promote tourism.

There is a need to create awareness among schoolchildren on the same, he said.

Disqualified MLAs’ issue

Ravi responding to a query on the future of disqualified ministers said, ‘’The future of 17 disqualified MLAs will be decided after the Supreme Court’s judgment’’.

To a query on chief minister’s statement that he is walking on a tight rope, Ravi said, “If we have an aim, then it is like walking on a tight rope.”

Owing to 17 disqualified MLAs, the BJP came to power with a strength of 105 MLAs. On the other hand, the flood situation in the state is serious. Hence, chief minister would have issued such a statement, he added.