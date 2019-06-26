Reintroduce cow slaughter ban bill: Kota

MLC Kota Srinivas Poojary demanded the reintroduction of Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2010, by the coalition government in the state in the upcoming monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly.

Addressing the media at the Nethravathi block of Circuit House in Mangaluru on Tuesday, Kota, who is Leader of Opposition in the Council, said that a few Congress leaders may not be aware of the fact that the BJP-led state government was all set to pass the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act amendment bill in 2010.

Change of government

“But the bill could not be passed as the term of the BJP government ended and Congress came to power in the state. The Congress-led state government did not pass the amended bill,” Kota said.

His remarks came in the wake of Urban Development and district in-charge minister U T Khader’s statement in Mangaluru on Monday urging the Union government to totally ban cow slaughter.

Retorting to CM’s parliamentary secretary and MLC Ivan D’Souza’s comment that the BJP had failed as an Opposition, Kota sought to know how successful the state government was.

The MLC questioned why the state government was not releasing the report on the social and economic survey conducted by the previous Congress-led state government. “The survey was carried out at a cost of Rs 186 crore, utilising one lakh human days,” he pointed out.

He urged the state government to hand over the IMA scam case to CBI and recover the encroached assets of Wakf Board. “The Anwar Manippadi report on the same should be made public”, he added.

Drought relief

Kota alleged that the state government had totally failed to carry out drought relief measures in the state. “There is an acute shortage of drinking water. Fodder banks are not opened. The chief minister’s village stay is not being of any help other than increasing the cost burden on the treasury,” he observed.

Terming the previous Congress-led state government’s move on the withdrawal of Gazette notification with regard to gram panchayat librarians’ minimum wages, to be a setback, the Opposition leader in the Council said that gram panchayat librarians should be paid a minimum monthly wage of Rs 13,200.

“Even though the earlier BJP-led state government had issued a Gazette notification in this regard, the Congress-led government scrapped it and reduced the working hours of librarians from eight hours to four hours and the monthly wages from Rs 13,200 to Rs 5000,” he pointed out.