Rejection of tableau proposal on Narayana Guru flayed

Former Minister B Ramanath Rai condemned the move of the jury of the Defence Ministry to reject the Republic Day tableau proposal of the Kerala government on social reformer Narayana Guru.

“There is a need to raise voice against the rejection of the tableau proposal on Narayana Guru,” he told reporters in Mangaluru.

“Narayana Guru, a social reformer, fought against the inequality, untouchability in the society. It was Narayana Guru who preached the doctrine of one caste, one religion and one God. Narayana Guru is known for his efforts for the spiritual and social upliftment of the downtrodden,” said the former minister.

“The rejection of the tableau proposal is an insult to the Hindu society and has hurt feelings of backward classes. The rejection is not only an insult to Narayana Guru but also his preaching,” said Rai.

“The Congress respected Narayana Guru and the Congress-led state government in Karnataka announced that Narayana Guru Jayanti would be celebrated as a government programme which is continued now. The Congress government had also sanctioned Narayana Guru Study Chair to Mangalore University,” he said.

‘Reveal truth’

Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple President H S Sairam urged the Central government to reveal the truth in connection with the rejection of tableau on Narayana Guru.

“Insult to Narayana Guru can’t be tolerated. The issue should not be politicised,” he said.

‘Review decision’

Rashtriya Billavara Mahamandala condemned the decision of the Central government to reject the Kerala government’s proposal for the tableau of social reformer Narayana Guru for Republic Day celebrations.

Mahamandala President Rajashekar Kotian said that Narayana Guru had fought for equality and was against caste.

“Narayana Guru preached the doctrine of ‘One caste, One religion, One God.’ By rejecting the proposal, the centre disrespected Narayana Guru. The centre should review its decision,” the Mahamandala urged.

Yuvavahini Kendra Samithi President Dr Rajaram K B too urged the Centre to review the decision on the tableau on Narayana Guru.