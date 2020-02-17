Religious pomp and gaiety mark 'Chinnatappa' festival

'Chinnatappa’ festival was observed with religious pomp and gaiety at Ayyangeri village in Napoklu on Monday.

A golden flute, said to be of Lord Sri Krishna, was played during the festival amid religious rituals.

Hundreds of devotee attended the festival started on Sunday morning. The golden flute was first played at Sri Krishna temple at Ayyangeri.

After the sunset, religious rituals were observed at Kalluhole stream. The ‘Dharapuje’ was performed from 8 pm on Sunday to 4 am on Monday. The golden flute was taken out of the temple on Monday afternoon and a procession was taken towards the ‘Ura Mand’. Religious head Chinganda Shivaji played the flute during the procession.

The procession reached the ‘Ura Mand’ at 1.15 pm. The flute was played under the peepal tree, in the presence of the devotees. Women, dressed in traditional white cloth, too, arrived at Ura Mand, starting from Naliyanda Mani. ‘Etterata’ ritual was observed in the field of Ura Mand. Coconut shooting ritual was also observed on the occasion.

Fish were fed with rice in the evening as a part of another traditional ritual of the festival. The ‘Chinnatappa’ (golden flute) was placed in the temple along with offering prayers in the evening.

The festival observed at Ayyangeri is known to be special as the place houses the only temple in the district dedicated to Lord Krishna. The people of Golla community celebrate the festival for three days. It is believed that when Lord Krishna came to Ayyangeri, he left his flute here. The people have been offering prayers to the flute since then.

Women observe ‘Pattani’ festival by wearing white cloth and holding the plate containing flowers, rice and lamp.

Religious head Biddiyanda Subhas was present. The ‘Bhandara’ programme and mass lunch will be held on Wednesday.