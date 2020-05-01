‘Remove silt from River Kumaradhara’

Villagers have urged the local authorities to desilt River Kumaradhara that flows at Kukke Subrahmanya.

The silt filled in the river is likely to lead to water crisis in the future. Owing to the lockdown, pilgrims are not visiting Kukke Subrahmanya and the area did not face water crisis so far. If the silt is not removed, then the village will have to face water crisis in the coming days, said the villagers of Yenekal and Subrahmanya.

If silt is removed, water storage capacity in the waterbody will improve which in turn will improve the groundwater table in the vicinity, said the villagers.

The silt will also lead to flooding during monsoon. Heeding to the demand of the villagers, members of Subrahmanya Gram Panchayat have written a letter to Puttur Assistant Commissioner to initiate measures to remove silt from the river.

PDO Muthappa said that the silt in the river would result in flooding during monsoon, which in turn affect the movement of vehicles on the road. There is a need to remove the silt accumulated over the years in the river. The issue has already been brought to the notice of Assistant Commissioner of Puttur.

