Residents oppose survey for toll plaza at Belmannu

Members of public have strongly opposed the survey taken up to construct toll plaza at Belmannu on Karkala-Padubidri highway.

The work on the toll plaza was halted temporarily owing to stiff opposition by the residents in October last.

On Sunday, the surveyors sent by Mysuru-based Mithra Info Solutions, which has been entrusted the work to construct the toll plaza by Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL), started conducting the traffic survey from the window of a hotel room in a secret way.

Local residents, who got the wind of the activity, began to surround the hotel from where the traffic survey was being carried out. With the timely intervention of the police, the surveyors were safely shifted from the hotel.

Toll Gate Action Committee-Belmannu Secretary Sarvajna Tantry said, "We will not allow a toll plaza at any cost. A huge protest rally will be held in protest against the toll plaza."

Convener N Suhas Hegde said that rigorous protest would be held against any such attempts to conduct a survey again.