‘Revaluation results will be announced at earliest’

The revaluation of answer scripts of Undergraduate results will be completed at the earliest to ensure that no injustice is meted out to the students, said Mangalore University Registrar (Evaluation) Dr V Ravindrachary.

Speaking at the Academic Council meeting, he said the results of the UG examinations, held in the month of April/May-2019, had been announced and results were available on the official website of Mangalore University (www.mangaloreuniversity.ac.in).

The students desiring to apply for revaluation/personal seeing may apply online through the college on or before June 29 with a copy of online result.

The online applications help in immediate processing of answer scripts for revaluation. Those who had applied for personal seeing of the answer scripts are likely to be allowed to check their answer scripts in the first week of July. The revaluation results will be announced at the earliest, he said.

Online entry

Explaining about the initiative taken to reduce the error in results, Ravindrachary said that during the BSc practical examinations conducted by the varsity, the examiners had entered the marks scored by the students online to the server.

Earlier, the entry of the marks were carried out by someone else in the office of the registrar evaluation. The online entry of the marks had increased the responsibility of the examiner and also ensured error-free.

All the internal assessment marks, practical examination marks and theory marks had been submitted online, he said.