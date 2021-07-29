River rafting discontinued in Dubare

Tourists coming to take part in water adventures in River Cauvery at Dubare are disappointed as the river rafting has been discontinued owing to Covid-19 guidelines.

Tourists have been flocking Dubare after the unlock guidelines of the government. They enjoyed the lap of nature in Dubare along with taking part in rafting. The rafting activity was restarted only ten days ago. However, the tourism department has issued directions to stop river rafting in Cauvery.

Anthony, a tourist, said that the government has restricted water sport adventures and gym activities while all other sectors have been opened.

A delegation led by Dubare Water Sports Association president C L Vishwa met Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum requesting to restart river rafting activity.

Charulata Somal said that as per the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government recently, a ban has been imposed on gymnasium and water sports.

The restriction might be relaxed in future. The step was taken as a precautionary measure, she said.

People who earn their daily bread through rafting activities are in difficulty, due to the government’s decision.