Robin Devaiah elected as working chief of Dasara panel

Robin Devaiah has been elected as the working president of Madikeri Dasara Committee.

During a meeting convened by Madikeri Dasara Dashamantapa Samiti President C S Ranjith Kumar in Kaveri Kalakshetra, an election was held for the post of the working president of Madikeri Dasara Samiti.

Presidents of 10 Dashamantapa committees and chief priests of four Karaga temples are eligible to exercise their franchise. Out of the total 14 votes, 13 votes were cast in favour of Robin Devaiah and his contender P G Manjunath secured a single vote.

Deen Bopanna and Anitha Poovaiah, who were in the fray for the post of the working president of Madikeri Dasara Committee till Tuesday, withdrew their nominations. As a result, only two were left in the fray.

B M Ramesh and Gajendra have been elected as the vice president and joint secretary of Madikeri Dasara Committee earlier.

After being elected, Madikeri Dasara Committee Working President Robin Devaiah said a meeting will be convened soon under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy, who is the President of Madikeri Dasara Committee.

Plans will be drawn towards the celebration of a meaningful Dasara, he added.