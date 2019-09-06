Robin Devaiah to continue as MDC working president

Robin Devaiah will continue as the Working President of Madikeri Dasara Committee.

During the meeting convened by Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy at Kaveri Kalakshetra on Friday, it was decided to elect Robin Devaiah to the post.

There was a tough competition between G Chidvilas and Robin Devaiah for the post. Following confusions on the by-law, the meeting was postponed to Friday.

Speaking at the meeting on Friday, Chidvilas clarified that his intention was to conduct Madikeri Dasara in a smooth way.

“The deputy commissioner has assured of amending the by-law by November end,” he said.

Madikeri Dasara Committee Working President Robin Devaiah agreed the flaws in the by-law need to be rectified.

The deputy commissioner said that a request has been made to the government, seeking Rs 1 crore grant for Madikeri Dasara.

Madikeri Dasara Committee former secretary Chummi Devaiah said that last year’s grant of Rs 50 lakh is yet to reach the district administration.

Madikeri Dasara Committee

Jagadish, Umesh Subramani, B M Savitha Rai and Chi Na Somesh were elected as the general secretary, treasurer, honourary president and Poets’ Meet Committee president of Madikeri Dasara Committee respectively.

CMC former president Kaveramma Somanna, Dashamantapa Committee President Ranjith, Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar and CMC Commissioner L Ramesh Kumar were present.