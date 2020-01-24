Safeguard lives, fresh graduates told

As many as 404 graduates of Father Muller Medical College, Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences and Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing received their certificates at the glittering graduation ceremony organised at Father Muller Convention Centre on Friday.

Bengaluru-based St John’s National Academy of Health Sciences Director Fr Paul Parathazam advised the graduates to be the best of themselves. ‘’Never give in,’’ he stressed while quoting Sir Winston Churchill’s famous College of Oxford address.

Fr Paul cited the examples of Bethoven and Klein who despite their disabilities showed perseverance and made the most outstanding contributions to the humankind.

‘Safeguard lives’

Mangaluru Diocese Bishop Fr Peter Paul Saldanha presiding over the programme urged those in medical profession to safeguard life from womb to the tomb.

Dr Shanawaz N won the FMCI Presidential Medal for the Best Outgoing Student of Father Muller Medical College.

He received a Gold Coin and the President’s Merit Certificate. Principals/Deans of the colleges presented their annual report.

Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing (FMCOSH) Prof Akhilesh P M said that Mangalore University was accorded permission to introduce postgraduation in M.Sc (Audiology) and M.Sc. (Speech Language Pathology).

PhD programme

“We are hoping to start PhD programme soon,’’ he added.

Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) Director Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Rev Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa, Administrator FMMCH, FMMC Administrator Fr Ajith B Menezes, FMMCH Administrator Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa, FMHT Administrator Fr Slyvester Vincent Lobo, FMMC Dean Dr J P Alva, Vice Dean- Dr Padmaja Udaykumar, among others were present.

The graduation ceremony was preceded by Thanksgiving Holy Eucharistic celebration at St Joseph’s Chapel in FMCI campus. Mangaluru Diocese Bishop Fr Peter Paul Saldanha was the main celebrant.