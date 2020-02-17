Sahakara Sarige employees hit the street, demand facilities

Employees of Sahakara Sarige staged a protest urging fulfillment of various demands, in front of taluk office, in Koppa on Monday.

As discussed in the consultation meeting of employees on Sunday, the employees took out a procession till taluk office. They formed a human chain at Post Office Circle and raised slogans.

Owing to hike in the price of diesel, insurance amount, vehicle tax and increase in price of spare parts, the Sarige is under loss. The facilities provided to BMTC and KSRTC should be extended to Sahakara Sarige. Diesel subsidy should be provided to Sahakara Sarige on the model of fishing boats, employees demanded.

The services of all the 76 buses were suspended on Monday as well.

Former MLA D N Jeevaraj said, ‘’We will support the demand seeking assistance from the government. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will be impressed upon to solve the problems faced by the Sarige.”

Sahakara Sarige President E S Dharmappa said, ‘’Private bus operators and members of various organisations have supported us in our fight. We will continue dharna till the state government responds to our demands.”

Akshitha, a degree student, said, “I used to travel in Sahakara Sarige bus daily from Balehonnur. The Sahakara Sarige had given 50% concession in bus fare. Today, I had to travel in other bus by paying Rs 44 from Balehonnur to Koppa. It is a burden on my family, who eke out a living as daily wage labourers.”

Sahakara Sarige employees submitted a memorandum to In-charge Tahsildar Vishweshwara Reddy in this regard.

The Sarige had urged the Deputy Registrar of Cooperatives to provide them concession in diesel and an assistance of Rs 6.89 crore.

MP Shobha Karandlaje had brought the problems faced by Sarige to the notice of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. The chief minister had asked Principal Secretary of Transport Department and Commissioner of Transport Department to submit a report.

“The suspension of bus service will affect students, farmers and public. The government should intervene and provide assistance to Sahakara Sarige,” Dharmappa added.

History

Sahakara Sarige was started in 1991 with six buses and an investment of Rs 12 lakh. The labourers are the owners of the Sarige.

The Sarige has head office in Koppa and owns garages in Koppa and Sringeri.

From six buses, it grew to own a fleet of 76 buses with more than 300 employees. The Sahakara Sarige buses provide connectivity in Malnad. It reaches to remote areas where KSRTC has no service. The Sahakara Sarige had observed silver jubilee in 2017. The Sahakara Sarige is facing the loss for the past four years.