'Sanction obsolete airframe to Karanth theme park'

Minister for Muzrai, Fisheries and Ports Kota Srinivas Poojary met Union Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh and appealed for a dysfunctional or obsolete airframe to be installed and displayed at Dr Shivaram Karanth Theme Park at Kota in Udupi.

The minister in the past had written a letter to the defence minister seeking permission to allot an obsolete airframe. The authorities had responded by declaring that the TTLE airframe allotment will be made on a first-come-first-serve basis.

In the memorandum, the the minister has stated, “Karanth festival is celebrated at the Theme park every year for 10 days.The festival involved various cultural, art and scientific activities with the participation of thousands of students and tourists from different parts of the country. Further, hundreds of students visit the Theme Park daily on a study tour. Moreover, no such aircraft was available for display in the entire coastal Karnataka”. “The aircraft, a symbol of patriotism, would add to the beauty and meaning of Karanth festival that ensures national integrity,” he has stated.