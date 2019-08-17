'Scared to reside inside house'

We had started staying in the new house three months ago after house warming ceremony. A huge hillock that caved-in reached the wall of the house, said Anitha Natesh, a resident of Hallikere.

"We are scared to live peacefully in the house," she added.

Speaking to DH, she said, “Our house was situated near coffee plantation. The recent rain has resulted in caving-in of the hillock from a height of 100 feet. Soil from landslides has entered the house. Even a jeep shed has been buried in the soil. A parked jeep has slid in the landslide and is now half buried near the house. Had the jeep slid further, it would have damaged few more houses situated in the area.”

“The rain has instilled fear in the minds of the people. We are scared of further landslides,” said the victims.

Coffee grower B S Kallesh said, “Over 30 houses arefacing threat of landslides at Hallikere, Harivinakere, Sundarbail and Mahamane areas. Several acres of paddy fields and coffee plantations have been damaged. Farmers who had availed loan to take up farming are in distress. The district administration should announce compensation for the affected farmers immediately. The encroached land of farmers should be regularised.”