School buildings in Kodagu await revival

A Government Primary and High School building at Torenoor in Kushalnagar is in a dilapidated condition and is waiting for repairs.

Similarly, a Government Higher Primary School which completed 100 years in Kushalnagar and the hall of a school have not seen any repairs for the last several decades.

Rain and gusty winds have damaged the roofs of the school buildings at Kudloor, Koodige, Hebbale and Shirangala.

The walls of several school buildings have developed cracks.

The retaining wall of a school at Hebbale collapsed last year following rain. Similarly, a compound wall at Gummanakolli School collapsed. The children are continuing their education amid the threat of collapse.

In spite of submitting a proposal to the education department, the repairs could not be taken up due to the non-availability of funds.

The SDMCs too have submitted memorandums to repair the buildings that are in dilapidated condition.

VSSN, Torenoor director K S Krishne Gowda and villager T B Jagadish said, “The school building in Torenoor is in dilapidated condition. However, no steps have been taken to repair it. The school building is inviting danger. The authorities should take steps to repair it at the earliest.”

The state government is planning to start the academic year on May 16.

According to Block Resource Person C K Dinesh, mid-day meals will also commence.

All steps have been taken to reopen the schools. Book banks have been set up in schools for the exchange of old textbooks to ensure that no child is devoid of the textbooks in case there is any delay in supply by the government, said Virajpet BEO Srishaila Bilagi.

There are 176 government schools in Somwarpet and Kushalnagar taluks. During 2020-21, repair works of 144 schools were taken up at a cost of Rs 4.72 crore. The work on 127 schools has been completed and the work of 17 schools is in progress, said Somwarpet BEO K V Suresh.

K S Krishne Gowda said that the high school building at Torenoor is inviting danger and it should be repaired at the earliest.

The children will be benefited from the reopening of the schools. Textbooks have already been given to students through book banks, said H D Lokesh, headteacher of Government High School, Devanageri.

SDMCs Coordination Committee President K A Nagesh welcomed the decision to reopen the school in May itself.

It is the responsibility of the SDMCs to ensure the success of Kalika Chetharike programmes, he said.

Balele Centre Education Society President Alameganda Bose Mandanna has urged the government to fill vacancies in aided schools.

The parents have urged the forest department to drive away elephants camping in estates at Guhya, Karadigodu, Ammathi and Palibetta to the forest.

The parents are scared to send their children to school owing to the rise in elephant menace in the region.