School vehicle drivers asked to withdraw stir

Dakshina Kannada School Children Vehicle Drivers’ Association has decided to stop ferrying children to schools indefinitely from Thursday, condemning harassment by the police.

“As part of the protest, a rally will be staged outside the deputy commissioner’s office on Friday (July 12, 10 am),” Association president Mohankumar Attavar and general secretary Kiran Ladyhill have declared in the handbills posted on social media.

The police on Wednesday, however, invited the Association members for talks in order to stop them from staging an indefinite stir.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) Lakshmi Ganesh and ACP (Traffic) Manjunath requested the Association to call off the strike in order to avoid inconvenience to the students. The Association should follow rules, keeping safety of students in mind, the officers have stressed.

City Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil has urged the drivers’ association members not to go ahead with the indefinite stir but follow the directions of the High Court.