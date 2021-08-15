SDPI workers raise objections to Savarkar's photo

Enraged over the photo of Veer Savarkar along with other freedom fighters on Swatantrya ratha, an Independence Day rally vehicle in Kabaka, the SDPI workers allegedly tried to disrupt Independence Day celebrations, at Kabaka Gram Panchayat premises.

The photo of Savarkar drew flak and SDPI workers demanded replacing Savarkar’s photo with Tipu Sulthan. This created tension at the gram panchayat premises for some time.

As gram panchayat president Vinay Kumar flagged off the vehicle and slogans were raised in favour of India, the SDPI workers stalled the vehicle. The SDPI workers entered into an argument and shouted slogans against the gram panchayat. The Gram Panchayat President and PDO tried to persuade the protesters to stop the protest. However, they were adamant and demanded to replace the photo of Savarkar with that of Tipu Sulthan. The police rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd.

A case has been registered in Puttur town police station following the complaint by Kabaka Gram Panchayat authorities alleging disruption to Independence Day celebrations.

Action demanded

Condemning the incident, Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary said that SDPI workers tried to create ruckus over the photo of Savarkar in Swatantrya ratha in Kabaka. The issue has already been brought to the notice of the BJP state president and minister. “We will not allow Taliban culture in Dakshina Kannada. The government should initiate strict action against those who tried to create ruckus.”

