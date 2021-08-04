Serious action against officials showing negligence: Bopaiah

MLA K G Bopaiah directed the officials to implement strict measures to contain Covid-19 in the district.

Stressing on thorough checking of people entering the district through the check posts, the MLA said that negligence by the officials in this regard, will not be tolerated.

He was conducting a meeting of officials at the Mini Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday.

The MLA said that the general public and officials should not show negligence. All Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government should be strictly followed.

Even though many people have been administered both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine, RT-PCR negative report is mandatory to enter the district, he said.

He further said, “Legal action will be initiated against the erring officials and the staff in case of dereliction of their duties. Those who misuse the name of the elected members and officials should not be entertained. Proper measures should be taken to prevent the labourers coming from Kerala by walk to work in the plantations in the district.”

Taluk Health Officer Dr Yatirah said that 220 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the last 10 days in the taluk. As many as 8,300 RT-PCR tests have been conducted during the period.

Covid-19 infection is mostly found in the plantations workers in Ammatti, Maldare, Chennayyanakote and Palibetta, he said.

Tahsildar Yoganand said, “Complaints were received against the staff at check posts saying that they are allowing people who do not have proper documents into the district after taking money. The issue has been addressed. The team of officials is working at the check post round the clock. High School headteachers and lecturers of degree and PU colleges will be appointed in the check posts from Wednesday. As the highest number of Covid-19 cases have been detected in Kutta, liquor shops in the region will be closed.

Taluk Panchayat executive officer Appanna, BEO Srishaila Beelagi, Town Panchayat chief officer Chandra Kumar and others were present.