'Set up aeronautical research centre in name of Tipu'

'Set up aeronautical research centre in name of Tipu Sultan'

Mangaluru,
  Feb 11 2022
  • updated: Feb 11 2022, 23:11 ist

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has urged the state government to announce the setting up of an aerospace and aeronautical research centre in the name of Tipu Sultan.

SDPI state committee member Riyaz Kadambu said, “The government should give more emphasis for education in the state while presenting its budget. It should consider announcing the setting up of an aerospace and aeronautical research centre and also a university in Tipu Sultan’s name. An Urdu University should be set up in North Karnataka."

SDPI has sought a Rs 1,000 crore sanction for the welfare of minorities in the state. The government should reserve Rs 2,000 crore to compensate for the loss of life and loss of properties in communal riots. A separate law should be passed to prevent violence related to religions and castes, he said.

He also urged the government to earmark Rs 500 crore for the setting up of Billava Development Corporation.

Probe demanded

He said that there is a need to conduct an investigation into the saffron stole distribution in educational institutions.

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat has a political agenda as he is afraid of defeat in the election. As a result, he is raking up the issue of hijab, he alleged.

