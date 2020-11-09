Set up Vana-Dhana Kendra to sell minor forest produces

‘Vana-Dhana’ Kendra should be set up to provide minimum support price for the minor forest produces collected by the tribals. Through Vana Dhana Kendra, market should be created for the value-added products of minor forest process, thereby help tribals in empowering them financially, said DC Dr Rajendra K V.

Vanadhana Vikasa Yojana should be implemented effectively, he said during a district-level coordination and monitoring committee meeting. Two Vana-Dhana Vikasa Kendras have been sanctioned to Dakshina Kannada district.

The meeting discussed on the setting up of the kendras in those taluks where a majority of forest produces are collected. The minor forest produces in the district are nutmeg, ‘seegekayi’, wild honey, chilly, kokum, cinnamon, pepper and others. There is a need to provide suitable market for the sale of minor forest produces, the DC directed the officials.

The DC directed the Forest officials not to pose any hurdles for the tribals from collecting minor forest produces.

Sixty four beneficiaries who had applied for financial assistance under the special assistance of the government for poultry unit, cattle/sheep rearing were selected through picking lottery, on the occasion.