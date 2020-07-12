Severe comorbidities, late reporting of Covid-19 deaths in Dakshina Kannada, says committee

The expert committee that conducted the death audit of Covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada district declared that the death was due to late reporting to the hospitals and severe comorbidities.

“Many were scared to visit the hospitals for treatment. Any patient suffering from fever, cold should stop self-medication and seek the advice of doctors. From what we have observed, the mortality was among patients who reported late to hospitals. Many had ignored symptoms assuming it to be a common cold,” Expert Committee members Dr Hansraj Alva and Dr Muralidhar Yadiyal told mediapersons in Deputy Commissioner’s Office on Saturday.

Wenlock Hospital Superintendent Dr Sadashiv said of the 38 deaths reported in Dakshina Kannada, the expert committee had analysed 35 deaths. 9 persons who died are below 50 years old, 10 are in the age group of 50 to 60 years, 11 in the age group of 60 to 70 and five in the age group of above 70 years.

Of the 35 deaths, 26 cases were Covid-associated deaths and suffering from comorbidities like hypertension, high BP, neurological issues and others. While four were suffering from other ailments and co-incidentally tested positive for Covid-19.

Another four were suffering from Covid-related pneumonia and one death was due to non-covid reasons, Dr Sadashiv said.

“People should isolate themselves at home even if they are suffering from the common cold, while undergoing treatment, to ensure that others in the house are not affected,” they added. The experts warned that the spread of Covid-19 is imminent if we fail to take action and precautionary measures.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh appealed to the public not to neglect fever and visit fever clinics. Fever clinics had been set up in all the medical college hospitals, 10 urban health centres and taluk hospitals in the district. She said if there are any complaints on private hospitals charging exorbitant fees, then people should submit a complaint which will be referred to a committee set up under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act.

The prices of charges of treatment should be displayed in the hospitals, she added.

Beds for treatment

The deputy commissioner said that Wenlock Hospital has 270 beds to treat Covid-infected patients. Presently 130 patients are being treated now. In addition, private hospitals are also treating patients. 259 asymptomatic patients are in home isolation undergoing treatment. 80 infected are undergoing treatment at the Covid-19 Care Centre set up at a working women’s hostel in Konaje. These centres will have a dedicated medical team working in two shifts.

Additional Deputy C Rooja M J said that 80 hostels that were used as quarantine centres had been converted to Covid Care Centres in the district.

At present, hostels were equipped with 2,287 beds. About 13,000 beds can be readied in these hostels, she added.