Shivaratri observed with traditional fervour in DK

A large number of devotees thronged temples of Lord Shiva to mark Shivaratri festivities in Dakshina Kannada district.

Prominent temples began special pujas from early morning as part of the festival.

There were huge crowds at Kadri Sri Manjunatha Temple and Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple in Mangaluru. Special puja rituals were offered in Shiva temples.

The devotees who observed fasting since morning offered ‘Bilvapathre’ and ‘Ekka flower’ to the Lord.

The temples were also decked with flowers and lighting to mark the festival.

A special puja was held at 4 am and it will be continued on Saturday as well.

Decked with golden colour, Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple observed Shivarathri with traditional fervour.

‘Rudrabhisheka’, ‘Shivapuja’ was offered by the devotees. Those who were selling ‘Bilvapathre’ and ‘Ekka flowers’ outside the temples were making quick bucks by selling the essential puja materials.

On Saturday, there will be ‘Tatvahoma’ (10 am), Panchamritabhisheka (12.30 pm) and other rituals at the temples.

Meanwhile, a large number of devotees visited Sri Kshethra Dharmasthala on Thursday itself. In fact, a majority of the devotees had come walking to Dharmasthala from various parts of Bengaluru, Hassan, Mysuru and Kodagu to take part in rituals.

On the other hand, Sanathana Samsthe had organised an exhibition of spiritual and religious books on account of Shivarathri, at Puttur, Sullia, Ujire, Mangaluru and Belthangady.

The products prepared by Sanathana Samsthe including incense sticks, Karpura, Dantamanjana, portraits of Lord Shiva, lockets, books related to Lord Shiva were also displayed.