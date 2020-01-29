Sites allotted for flood victims by draw of lots

The process for allotment of sites to the people who lost their houses due to floods, began here on Wednesday.

The district administration has cleared encroachment on the 8.22 acres of land bearing survey number 87/2 of Abhyatmangala village in order to allot sites for the flood victims. The first list of 57 beneficiaries was finalised by draw of lots at Nelyahudikeri gram panchayat office. Assistant Commissioner Javaregowda launched the process.

Speaking on the occasion, the assistant commissioner said that 57 beneficiaries who were living on the banks of river in Nelyahudikeri had been rehabilitated in the first phase. The district administration has reclaimed the encroached land for this purpose. A plan has been drawn for forming 160 sites on this land and the list of flood-affected victims too has been prepared. The selected beneficiaries will get Rs 5 lakh through Rajiv Gandhi Housing Scheme for constructing houses, he said.

The assistant commissioner said that the houses damaged due to floods had been categorised as ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ and priority was being accorded to the ‘A’ list. Those in the ‘B’ list will get Rs 3 lakh for partial damage of their houses and people in ‘C’ list, who have sustained minimum damages to their houses will be given Rs 50,000 compensation. Moreover, the flood victims who are in possession of valid documents in respect of their property will be provided with a compensation of Rs 5 lakh. Those in the ‘A’ list have already been allotted 30x30 square feet site as per the orders of thegovernment.

Meanwhile, the action committee of flood victims has said that while the government had promised to provide sites for them, the district administration was now saying it would allot only site of 2 cent dimension. The committee has demanded the government to allot 3.3/4 cent site as promised earlier.