SMVITM students get grant to design, develop Mobile App

A team of students of Shri Madhwa Vadiraja Institute of Technology and Management (SMVITM), Bantakal, received a financial grant from Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, under Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme (TEQIP) scheme.

In response to a call from VTU to come up with technological tools to fight against Covid-19, a team lead by Suraj of second-year engineering had submitted a proposal to design and build a Mobile App Covid-19.

The app includes features like Covid-19 updates of India, myths and facts about Covid-19, details about Covid-19 infection, self-health check-up using a questionnaire, Covid-19 helpline details among others.

The management, principal, faculty and staff members congratulated and appreciated the team members including Suraj, Deepak Nayak, Saurabh Shetty, Ullas, Abhijith, Hithyesh Achar and Princeton Lewis for utilising the lockdown period creatively. 

