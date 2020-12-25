Society to set up cold storage unit for farmers’ benefit

For the benefit of the farmers, Agricultural Produce Co-operative Marketing Society Ltd (APCMS) is mulling over setting up a cold storage unit at a cost of Rs 1 crore, said society president M N Kumarappa.

He was speaking at the 69th AGM of the society. The unit is essential for saving the crops cultivated by the farmers. There are no cold storage units in the taluk.

Financial assistance from NABARD will be sought for the purpose. A view of the experts will also be collected for the cold storage unit, he added.

Further, he said an action plan has been prepared to construct a meeting hall at a cost of Rs 23 lakh, in the society office.

The society has carried out business worth Rs 97 crore during the year and posted a net profit of Rs 40.11 lakh. The society is a nodal agency for the transportation of the ration in Somwarpet taluk. The ration is supplied to 100 fair price shops in the taluk.

He said the society gets Rs 1.20 crore rent from its commercial complex. The 42 kv solar panel installed on the roof of the society office has helped it in fetching Rs 34,900 income during 2019-20.