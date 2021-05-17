Somanna visits Covid Care Centre in Somwarpet

Somanna visits Covid Care Centre in Somwarpet

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • May 17 2021, 00:12 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 00:27 ist
District In-charge Minister V Somanna visits the Covid Care Centre at the government hospital in Somwarpet on Sunday.

Kodagu District In-charge Minister V Somanna directed Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal to instal CCTV cameras and speakers in all government hospitals in the district.

This will help to boost the confidence of patients, he said.

He was speaking after paying a visit to the Covid Care Centre at the government hospital in Somwarpet on Sunday. 

Noting that there is no specialist doctor in the hospital, he said that only a specialist doctor can provide effective treatment to the patients.

Therefore, a specialist doctor must soon be appointed or deputed to the hospital, he said and directed District Health Officer Dr K Mohan to take the necessary steps in this regard.

Hospital administrative officer Ravindra said that 10 people have been availing treatment in the Covid Care Centre as inpatients.

The minister said that quality food should be provided to all patients.

Somanna asked tahsildar Govindaraju to fill the potholes in the roads in the region, to facilitate the smooth movement of vehicles coming to the hospital.

Seva Bharati member Mahesh Timmaiah requested the minister to provide a silicon chamber to cremate dead bodies at the crematorium in Karkalli village. The minister directed the tahsildar to take necessary action in this regard.

The minister also directed the deputy commissioner to provide ration items to those who have applied for ration cards but have not been issued with the card. The minister’s response came in the wake of a request made by Kodagu Zilla Archakara Sangha president Mohan Murthy.

Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan M P, MLC Sunil Subramani, SP Kshama Mishra and others were present.

