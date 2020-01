A girl from Russia tied the knot with a youth from Nandigunda in Somwarpet as per Hindu tradition on Sunday.

The bride, Alexandrona, came in contact with groom Jai Chandan during yoga training at Moscow.

Jai Chandan is the son on farmer couple N B Chinnappa and Pushpa. He has been working in Moscow as a yoga trainer for the last eight years.

Alexandrona has studied Indian culture and has knowledge on Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana, said Jai Chandan.