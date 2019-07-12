Special drive against vehicles without insurance

A special drive will be launched against vehicles parking in ‘no-parking zones’, disfigured silencers of motorbikes making a lot of noise and vehicles without insurance, Superintendent of Police Nisha James told at the phone-in programme organised at her office on Friday.

She said the special drive, being conducted is not only to reprimand the violators but also to create awareness.

She said the fine for some violations has been increased more than ten times. Thus, all kinds of violations should come down, she added.

The SP, replying to a question, said she will speak to school and college managements on taking action

against students who skip classes and have fun at parks and other public places.

She also instructed her officers to take action against the Matka-related complaints pouring from areas like Hiriyadka and Cherkadi.

She said she will look into the permits and the timings issued to the city buses, following a demand by the complainant that drivers are not able to meet the timing restrictions due to the frequent stops.

The SP said she will take help of the excise department to collect fine against the illegal liquor sale.

“It will be more effective when compared to the fine collected by the police department,” she said.

In order to check illegal trafficking of sand, the department has set up more than 30 check posts at night hours and 10 check posts during the day. These check posts are also used to keep a vigil on

illegal cattle trafficking, she said.

She informed the callers that the department has taken up several initiatives to control cattle theft cases.

Elaborating over the measures taken, she said that in 2017, seven cases were reported and 14 cattle were stolen. In 2018, 11 cases were registered and 20 cattle were lifted and in 2019, till date, five cases have been registered and 11 cattle were stolen, she

said.

The SP said police are also registering suo motu cases. In 2017, 26 cases were registered and 68 were arrested and 41 cattle were rescued. In 2018, 31 cases were reported and 47 were arrested and 73 cattle were rescued. In 2019, till date, 14 cases were reported and 31 were arrested and 57 cattle were rescued.

The charges will be filed under CrPC 107 and 110 as part of preventive action.

The local authorities were asked to be part of preventive measures and ensure that

the cattle were safely transported to Goshalas.