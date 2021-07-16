‘SSLC strategy’ on YouTube to help students face exams without fear

Just ahead of SSLC examinations, ‘SSLC examinations strategy video clipping’ was uploaded onto YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJrVubycQDY8lFy-aUcsydw Or https://tinyurl.com/vb2ckrch ) keeping in mind the interests of class ten students facing SSLC examinations on July 19.

“The objective behind the SSLC exam strategy video clips is to help students face examinations in a new format with a calm mind and manage time effectively,’ informs

Prof S S Bosco who has been motivating students to excel academically for over four decades.

Unlike previous examinations, students this time will have to battle examination fever and Covid-19, said Prof Bosco who is serving as Managing Director, Boscos’s Educational Institutions.

To free students from all anxiety and face examinations with a cool mind, the videos were made by Prof Bosco and his team from Bosco PU college.

“There is no reason for SSLC students to be apprehensive as the questions and answers will be in the objective format. Besides, there will be no negative marking,” he said and added that the students will have to be careful while marking their answers.

Students clicking onto the links will be guided to Biology, Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics objective questions based on the SSLC Board’s model question paper and question bank prepared by lecturers from Dakshina Kannada district.

The video clippings with explanations and drawings are student-friendly and effective. In one of the video clippings, Prof Bosco unravels the strategy on how to complete the first paper within the allotted three hours.

“Students, in order to complete the paper on time, should not touch maths. First tackle questions in social science and later in science,” he advises.

Prof Bosco is sure that the exams will be simple with knowledge-based questions.

“These videos will help students to write the exam without fear or tension,” stressed Prof Bosco.