Staff at check posts demand basic facilities

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • Sep 29 2021, 20:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2021, 20:59 ist

Government employees deployed at various check posts in the taluk, on Covid-19 duties, are facing health issues due to lack of basic facilities, said Karnataka State Government Employees’ taluk president Pradeep.

Addressing reporters here on Wednesday, he urged the district administration to take measures to provide clean drinking water and hygienic food to the staff at the check posts.

After a village accountant working at Shirangala gate complained to the Kushalnagar tahsildar about the poor quality of food, the hotel owner who had supplied the food has threatened the village accountant, he alleged and demanded action against the wrongdoer.

Association secretary N M Nagesh, treasurer B G Dinesh and state council member Sugunananda were present.

