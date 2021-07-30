State highways, rural roads await maintenance

The rural roads and state highways in Kodagu district are waiting for maintenance. The work on clearing the weeds, cleaning drains, culverts and filling potholes was not taken up prior to the monsoon.

Even after the monsoon, the cutting of the plants growing beside the road, repairing shoulders and painting the electricity poles are not taken up within the time frame, alleged residents.

Failure to cut the weeds growing by the side of roads has been a posing a problem to the motorists. The drains are also clogged. As a result, wastewater is flowing on the road in several areas. The pothole-ridden roads are also inconveniencing the motorists, said Ramesh, a resident of Hanagallu.

An amount of Rs 15 lakh was released for the maintenance of the road from Koverkolli to Koodige. The forest department only removes the weeds growing beside the road from Belur to Yadavanadu. In spite of it, funds meant for the maintenance of the entire road is utilised fully, allege the public.

The state government has released Rs 3.20 crore for the maintenance of district and others roads and bridges during 2020-21. Of this, Rs 1.08 crore was meant for the maintenance of bridges and Rs 1.18 crore for the maintenance of state highways. Nobody knows how and where the funds have been utilised, said P Madhu, a resident.

RTI activist Baggana Anil alleged that funds are being misused.