State Rajyotsava award to Rohan Bopanna

Badminton player Rohan Bopanna from Kodagu has been selected for the state Rajyotsava award in the sports category.

Rohan is a native of Garaganduru village near Suntikoppa and is the son of Machanda G Bopanna and Mallika.

He represented India in 2002 in Davis Cup, against Australia. Rohan Bopanna emerged as a professional sportsperson in 2003.

Later, he went on to become one of the best players in doubles badminton.

After achieving victory in the men’s doubles event in Los Angeles, USA, in 2008, he was conferred with the title ‘Countrywide Classic’. He has also played mixed doubles along with Sania Mirza.

Rohan Bopanna entered the quarter-finals with Mahesh Bhupathi in the open badminton tournament held in Chennai in 2010.

In June 2011, the Rohan-Qureshi pair entered the quarter-finals of Wimbledon.

He also took part in the Australian Open with Mahesh Bhupathi. Rohan was awarded the Ekalavya award in 2005.

Along with sports, he is also active in social work.