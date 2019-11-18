Sterilisation camp held for canines

A sterilisation camp was held for stray dogs and pet dogs, by Animal Relief Kodagu, at the Government High School in Kadagadalu recently.

More than 300 dogs were sterilised during the camp held on Saturday and Sunday.

Animal Relief Kodagu founder president Laila Alwares said that the organization took an initiative towards sterilising stray dogs free of cost and pet dogs at subsidized rates.

There is a plan to conduct district-wide awareness programmes on the sterilisation of dogs, in the days to come, she added.

Owing to an increase in the stray dog menace in the town, it was necessary to sterilise the dogs to control their population. The organization will make the necessary arrangements to sterilise stray dogs by picking them up from their usual spots and leave them at the same location after performing sterilisation surgery. People may inform the organization regarding the areas with large number of stray dogs, she said.

Laila Alwares further stated that the camp is being conducted by Animal Relief Kodagu in the district from the past six years.

Dr Chethan, Dr K P Ayyappa, Dr Chidanad and Dr Shindhe are associated with the organization to conduct the camp, she added.

Animal Relief Kodagu office-bearer Kaveri Muttanna meanwhile requested the local administration and the local associations to join hands with the organization in conducting similar camps.