Stones pelted at Maulana Azad Bhavan

Unidentified miscreants pelted stones at Maulana Azad Minority Bhavan, that houses the Department of Minority Development, in Pandeshwara, on Thursday night. The windowpanes of the building were damaged.

CCTV footage showed miscreants pelting stones at the Bhavan and fleeing from the spot at around 12:30 am.

Based on a complaint by Minority Development Department officer Farooq, Mangalore South (Pandeshwara) police registered a case. An investigation is on to trace the miscreants, police sources said.

Farooq in his complaint said that three staff members of the department were sleeping on the third floor of the Bhavan. On hearing the sound of stones being pelted, they had come out of the building.

They had seen the miscreants running from the spot. The Bhavan is located around 500 meters away from the City Police Commissioner's office.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash visited the spot.