Strange object washes ashore in Shiroor

A strange cylinder-shaped iron object was found washed ashore at Kalihithlu near Shiroor in Baindoor taluk on Tuesday.

The object measuring 10-ft long is red in colour. As soon as it washed ashore, the local residents informed the Coastal Security Police, who rushed to the spot and took the mysterious object into their possession.

Coastal Security Police Superintendent of Police R Chethan said that it looks like a signal buoy that gives directions to the ships.

Various agencies were consulted to understand the purpose of the mysterious object. Such equipment is found in ports, he added.