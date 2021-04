A student has returned Rs 40,000 that he picked up in the parking lot of a hotel, to the owner of the money.

B Nagaraj Shenoy, a resident of Gangolli, had lost the money while he was leaving the hotel after the meals.

Dishan Gode, a class 9 student saw the fallen money and handed it over to the owner of the hotel.

Nagaraj Shenoy had lauded the student for his honesty.