Students didn’t protest, clarifies police commissioner

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 14 2022, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 22:58 ist

After a video of students protesting and projecting it as one from that of St Aloysius College and other private colleges in Mangaluru went viral on social media, City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that no such incidents have occurred in Mangaluru.

He clarified that an old video of incidents that had occurred in other parts of the state is being circulated in the name of controversy over hijab and saffron stoles.

The public should not heed any rumours. The situation is peaceful and all are adhering to the High Court direction, he said.

St Aloysius College authorities have also filed a complaint to the local police station to initiate action against those spreading the fake video, he added.

St Aloysius College
Mangaluru
Social media
Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar
Rumours

