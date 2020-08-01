Students of NMAMIT develop Auto Please app

Students of NMAMIT develop ‘Auto Please’ app

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 01 2020, 23:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2020, 23:26 ist
Auto Please app

In line with the mission statement of the institute, NMAM Institute of Technology, Nitte strives to develop skilled manpower to address social needs. In this direction, a team of staff and students from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering have developed an android app named ‘Auto Please’ for the benefit of the local public.

The aim of the app is to get a list of auto drivers who are available in a given auto stand of Karkala and Nitte so that the passenger can make a call to them using the information available on the app.

The app does not require any registration from the passenger end. Auto drivers have to register with the app by providing their details like name, license number, photographs, auto registration number and mobile number. The drivers who instal the app will get listed in the customers’ app, only if they are available in the auto stand.

The app uses GPS location sharing mechanism from the driver’s end to list out the available drivers in the auto stand, said Chintan R K and Dwanith U, from third-year BE in Computer Science and Engineering.

The app was developed under the guidance of Dr Venugopala P S, Associate Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, NMAMIT.

The app is available for free download in Google play store. Url of the application: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=chinthan.autoplease

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

‘Auto Please’ app
NMAMIT
students
benefit of public
Mangaluru

What's Brewing

How a Japanese cartoon became Thai protesters' symbol

How a Japanese cartoon became Thai protesters' symbol

Japan's kabuki theatre resumes amid Covid-19

Japan's kabuki theatre resumes amid Covid-19

Contact tracing has largely failed in the US

Contact tracing has largely failed in the US

Do animals really anticipate earthquakes?

Do animals really anticipate earthquakes?

 