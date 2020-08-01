Students of NMAMIT develop ‘Auto Please’ app

In line with the mission statement of the institute, NMAM Institute of Technology, Nitte strives to develop skilled manpower to address social needs. In this direction, a team of staff and students from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering have developed an android app named ‘Auto Please’ for the benefit of the local public.

The aim of the app is to get a list of auto drivers who are available in a given auto stand of Karkala and Nitte so that the passenger can make a call to them using the information available on the app.

The app does not require any registration from the passenger end. Auto drivers have to register with the app by providing their details like name, license number, photographs, auto registration number and mobile number. The drivers who instal the app will get listed in the customers’ app, only if they are available in the auto stand.

The app uses GPS location sharing mechanism from the driver’s end to list out the available drivers in the auto stand, said Chintan R K and Dwanith U, from third-year BE in Computer Science and Engineering.

The app was developed under the guidance of Dr Venugopala P S, Associate Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, NMAMIT.

The app is available for free download in Google play store. Url of the application: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=chinthan.autoplease