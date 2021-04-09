Submit report on child labourers within a month: KSCPCR chairman

Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) Chairman Sebastian Anthony directed officials to submit a report on children working along with their parents, in different parts of the district, within a month.

He was chairing a meeting on the JJ Act, Pocso Act and the implementation of the Child Rights Act, at Zilla Panchayat hall on Friday.

“There is information of children working along with their parents, who are migrant labourers. Officials from women and child development, child protection unit, revenue department, police department, department of public instruction, panchayat raj, labour department, social welfare, ITDP and backward classes welfare department should jointly conduct a survey on child labourers and submit a report to the commission within a month,” he added.

Five child labourers in 2019-20 and seven child labourers in 2020-21 have been traced in the district. Taking the officials to task for failing to trace child labourers, he sought to know the number of families residing in line houses in the district.

He also urged the officials to submit a report on whether children in the line houses are admitted to schools and how many kids are studying in residential schools.

The report should be submitted to the commission, he directed.

The chairman also sought to know measures taken to check child marriages in the district.

There is a need to create awareness on child marriages, he said.

Further, he directed the ITDP officer to submit a report on the life of tribals in Tribal Haadi and the measures taken to improve their living conditions.

Commission member Shankarappa said that officials from women and child development, child protection unit, revenue officials, police, officials from education, social welfare and ITDP have a role in preventing child marriages. All should discharge their duties effectively.

He said women and child task force committee meeting should be convened once in three months. Quality food should be supplied in observation homes.

Children should be brought to the mainstream of society. The focus should be given to the protection of child rights and ensure that child rights are not violated, said member Parashurama.

Member Raghavendra said that there is a need to create awareness on RTE, JJ Act and Pocso Act for its effective implementation.

Child rights meeting should be convened. FIR should be registered against parents for pushing their children to child marriage, he said.

Child protection officer Arundathi said there are 15 child care centres in the district.

ITDP officer Shivakumar said that facilities have been provided to tribals under Forest Rights Act. Tribals are residing in 17 hadis in Nagarahole National Park jurisdiction.

There are more than 167 hadis in the district. A total of 4,700 families are residing in line houses, he added.

DDPI P S Macchado and others were present.