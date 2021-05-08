Surveillance strengthened at Kerala border

  • May 08 2021, 23:37 ist
  • updated: May 09 2021, 00:17 ist
Tahsildar Yogananda visits a check post in Makutta.

With the rise in Covid-19 cases, the surveillance has been strengthened in the border areas of Makutta and Kutta by the Kerala state health department.

Only those with negative certificates are allowed inside Kerala. As a result, the movement of goods vehicles between the two states has come down drastically. 

Tahsildar Yoganand said that with the rise in Covid cases, the surveillance has been strengthened.

As many as 12 personnel from the revenue, health, police and forest departments are working in shifts at the Makutta check post. CCTV cameras have been installed at the check posts, said the tahsildar.

