Survey of Tavarekere carried out

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  • Jul 10 2021, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2021, 23:12 ist

To save the existence of Tavarekere in Baichanahalli, the survey work on the area of the lake was carried out on Saturday.

High Court advocate Amrithesh had filed a writ in the High Court, to direct authorities to conduct the survey of the area of the lake, in his presence.

Accordingly, the High Court had directed the local authorities to conduct the survey in the presence of the advocate.

The survey was conducted by officials from the revenue department, land records and Town Panchayat. The border of the lake was also marked on the occasion.

Speaking to reporters, Amrithesh said that residents should have a concern about the development of lakes.

There is a need to develop Tavarekere. The survey was conducted to assess whether the area of the lake has been encroached upon, he added.

Tahsildar Govindraju, Pollution Contol Board officer Ganeshan, Kushalnagar Town Panchayat chief officer Krishna Prasad and others were present.

Tavarekere
survey
advocate Amrithesh
Kodagu
High Court

