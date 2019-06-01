'Suspend water tankers without GPS facility'

District In-charge Minister K J George directed the officials to suspend the contract of those tankers that have failed to instal GPS while supplying water.

Chairing a review meeting on Friday, he said the police should inspect whether the water tankers are fitted with GPS.

The sources of water supplied by the tankers should also be verified by the officials. If there are any loopholes in the supply of water, then the contract of water supplying tankers should be suspended, said George.

MLA Belli Prakash sought to know the parameters used while floating a tender to supply water.

The contract has been entrusted to only one individual. he added.

MLA C T Ravi sought to know who monitors the tender floated for water supply through tankers.

The rate fixed for supplying water through tankers is high. The gram panchayats should be entrusted to monitor the supply of water through tankers, said MLC S L Bhoje Gowda.

The minister directed minor irrigation engineers to accelerate the work on Karagada project and complete it by June 15.

MLA C T Ravi said that the failure to dispose of garbage scientifically has affected the residents in Indavara. More than 10 villagers are affected by dengue. Measures should be taken to dispose of the garbage scientifically.

To which, Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham said that a proposal has been sent to the government.