Suvarna Gopura dedicated at Sri Krishna temple

The Suvarna Gopura (golden tower) in Sri Krishna Mutt (temple) was dedicated with traditional fervour and gaiety in the presence of pontiffs from eight mutts and thousands of devotees in the wee hours of Thursday.

At the auspicious hour, seers Vishwesha Teertha Swami of Pejawar Mutt, Vidhyadeesha Teertha Swami of Paryaya Palimar Mutt, Vidyarajeshwara Teertha Swami-junior pontiff of Paryaya Palimar Mutt, Vidyasagar Teertha Swami of Krishnapura Mutt, Vishwapriya Teertha Swami of Admaru Mutt, Eshapriya Teertha Swami, junior seer of Admar Mutt, Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swami-junior pontiff of Pejawar Mutt, Vidyavallabha Teertha Swami of Kaniyoor Mutt, Vishwavallabha Teertha Swami of Sode Vadiraj Mutt and others performed Suvarna Gopura Shikhara Pratishte and Sahasra Rajata Kalashabhisheka.

As the Kalashabhisheka was being performed on a makeshift staircase built to the height of Suvarna Gopura, the chants from devotees rented the air.

The programme was live telecast on huge LED screens installed at prominent places on the Car Street. The rituals which began around 5.30 am ended at 9 am. The Bhajans continued uninterrupted during the ritual.

The rituals began with the Kalashabhisheka of 1,008 Kalashas (sacred pots) and the installation of three Suvarna Shikhara on the occasion.

The 1,008 Kalashas were on display near Goshala and the Puja was performed under the leadership of the Paryaya Palimar Mutt Deewan Shibaroor Vedavysas Tantri.

Homas were performed at 13 Homa Kundas (fire-altars) and Dhanvantari Homa was witnessed by 1,008 devotees.

On the eve of Suvarna Gopura Shikhara Pratishte and the Sahasra Rajata Kalashabhisheka, cleansing rituals, homas and mandal poojas were performed.

Earlier in the day, the non-stop bhajan session which also witnessed the participation of women Bhajan teams was inaugurated by Dr D Harshendra Kumar, brother of Dharmashtala Dharmadhikari Dr Veerendra Heggade. The ceremony was accompanied by drizzling which which was hailed as a good omen by all and sundry.

100-kg gold

Under this project, the roof of the gopura (dome) of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple was adorned with sheets made from 300 kg of copper, 900 kg of silver and over 100 kg of gold.

The grand endeavour, realised at a cost of Rs 32 crore, was replicating the opulence of Dwaraka.