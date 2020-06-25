Take measures to check spread of Covid among SSLC students: Khader

Mangalore MLA U T Khader said that the state government should take all precautionary measures to check the spread of Covid-19 among SSLC students, who will be writing the examinations from June 25.

“The officials should be cautious. All schools do not have basic facilities. Gram Panchayats had been entrusted with the responsibility of sanitising classrooms,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

They are sanitising classrooms using hand pumps, which is not effective, he added.

All the shops within a 50-metre radius of the examination centres should be closed and the movement of the public should be prohibited. Parking facilities should also be arranged near the examination centres, to help parents drop their children, he said.

The MLA said that the next three months is a challenge for Dakshina Kannada district to tackle Covid-19.

There is a need to chalk out a plan of action for the district, on how to tackle the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Reacting to the video on poor treatment at the designated Wenlock Covid hospital, the MLA said, “We have to instil confidence in the staff of the hospital who treat the patients. It was not right to record the video. There is a need to initiate suitable action against such individuals.”

Gets praise

Khader, who took the responsibility of overseeing the last rites of a 70-year-old man who had lost his battle to the virus on Tuesday and also of a 59-year-old woman who died on Wednesday, came in for praise in some sections of the society.

‘Sacred duty’

To BJP’s allegations that he had taken part in the final rites without wearing PPE kit and had sent a wrong message to society, the MLA said, “It is a sacred duty to take part in the final rites of a dead person. There are no instances to prove that the virus spreads from a dead body. But after consulting experts, I took part in the last rites of the victim. Even after the burial, I have taken all precautionary measures. The experts have stated that it is better if one wears a PPE kit.”

“Owing to Covid-19, on many occasions, even children had been prevented to take part in the last rites of their parents, who had died due to the virus. Hospital D group employees carry the body of unknown people for performing the last rites,” he said.

Khader said it is the responsibility of each one to perform the last rites as per the deceased’s religion.