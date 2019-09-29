Tankers supply water to 60 villages

Despite heavy rain recently, the water crisis has not eased in the plateau areas in Chikkamagaluru district. As a result, water is supplied through tankers to 60 villages in the district.

Water is supplied through 77 tankers to 19 villages in Chikkamagaluru taluk and 163 tankers to 41 villages in Kadur taluk.

Tankers with a carrying capacity of 5,000 to 8000 litres are used for water supply. About Rs 1,200 is fixed for one trip of a 5,000-litre capacity tanker.

Water is supplied by taking private borewells for rent in M Gollarahatti in Anegere Gram Panchayat, Parvathi Nagara and Srirampura in Haralaghatta GP.

According to reports available from the taluk panchayat, water is supplied to six villages each in Hiregowja and Lakhya Gram Panchayats, two villages each in Belavadi and Sindhigere GPs, one village each in Tegooru, Lakkumanahalli and Machenahalli GP limits.

In Kadur taluk, water is supplied to five villages each in S Bidare and Nidaghatta GP, four villages each in V Yaradakere, Cheelanahalli, Devanooru, Nagenahalli GPs, two villages each in Banooru, Chikkadevanooru, Singatagere, Annigere GPs, one village each in Mathighatta, Ballekere, Malleshwara and Basoor.

Speaking to DH, Chikkamagaluru Taluk Panchayat EO Taranath said, “Rain in the plateau region was not sufficient for rejuvenating the groundwater table. There is no water in borewells. As a result, water is supplied through tankers to a few villages.”

He said water is supplied to a few villages since March. The borewells in a few villages have gone dry and residents have to walk for four to five kilometres to fetch a pot of water.

Basavaraj of Kyathanabeedu said, “Water is supplied once in two to three days. We need at least three to four tankers of water to supply in the gram panchayat jurisdiction.”

Sadarahalli village resident Chandrappa said, “We have been suffering from a water crisis. It is a Herculean task to rear cattle owing to water shortage. We get water from our farm for daily use.”