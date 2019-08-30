Tatkal spl train for festival

To clear the rush of passengers during Ganesha Festival, special train will be operated from Mangaluru Junction to Yelahanka.

The service of Train No 06552 Mangaluru Junction - Yelahanka Tatkal Special will leave Mangaluru Junction at 22.15 hrs on September 2 and reach Yelahanka at 08.00 hrs on September 3.

The train will stop at Bantwal, Kabakaputtur, Subrahmanya Road, Sakleshpur, Hassan, Channarayapatna, Shravanbelagola, Kunigal and Chik Banawar. The composition of the train is AC 3 Tier Coach- 1, sleeper class coaches-12, luggage and brake van coaches-2.