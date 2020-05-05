Taxi drivers' life hangs in balance in Kodagu

Around 2,000 taxi drivers and their family members, solely dependent on the income generated from tourism in the district, are in distress as the tourist activities have come to a standstill due to the lockdown.

Though the district administration has provided relaxation for the movement of taxis, there is no demand for taxis.

More than 60 taxis were parked in the taxi stand on Tuesday. But nobody approached the taxi drivers. Generally, tourists hire the taxis, the taxi drivers said.

As the monsoon is around the corner, the tourism activities are expected to be held up till the end of the rainy season and the taxi drivers see their future bleak.

Taxi driver U M Riyaz said that the BPL card of his family has been cancelled as he owns the taxi. According to the rules, the family possessing a four-wheeler is not eligible to have a BPL card.

Riyaz said has no earnings since the last 45 days. "I am not able to repay the loan borrowed from private lenders," he said.

Taxi Drivers' Association president Santhosh Cariappa rued that no concession has been provided for the payment of insurance and taxes. After two years of continuous floods, the lockdown has hit them hard, he said.

Another taxi driver Ravi said that many taxi drivers have no income since lockdown. Some are selling vegetables and fruits while others have taken to carpentry, masonry and other works.